Kedarnath box office collection: Sara Ali Khan-starrer records growth, makes Rs 9.75 cr on Day 2

Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan's promising debut along with Sushant Singh Rajput is going strong after making a splash with a Rs 7.25 crore opening. The tragic drama witnessed a significant rise and raked in Rs 9.75 crore on its second day.

Its two-day collections are pegged at Rs 17 crore by trade analysts.

#Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%... Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

Sunday's collections now remain crucial for the long-awaited film. It is important to note that the film has been banned in several district of Uttarakhand for allegedly causing religious hurt. Several petitions were filed against the film in different parts of the country, alleging the tragic romance promotes "love jihad". Satpal Maharaj said that the government would henceforth consider reviewing a movie's script before granting it permission to shoot.

The film opened to mix reviews with some criticising the plot for being just another run-of-the-mill love story. Sara, however, has been praised for her confident debut and stellar screen presence.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is a story about an interfaith couple set against the calamitous 2013 floods that ravaged the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

