You are here:

Kedarnath box office collection: Sara Ali Khan-starrer records growth, makes Rs 9.75 cr on Day 2

FP Staff

December 09, 2018 15:12:54 IST

Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan's promising debut along with Sushant Singh Rajput is going strong after making a splash with a Rs 7.25 crore opening. The tragic drama witnessed a significant rise and raked in Rs 9.75 crore on its second day.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. Screenshot from YouTube

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. Screenshot from YouTube

Its two-day collections are pegged at Rs 17 crore by trade analysts.

Sunday's collections now remain crucial for the long-awaited film. It is important to note that the film has been banned in several district of Uttarakhand for allegedly causing religious hurt. Several petitions were filed against the film in different parts of the country, alleging the tragic romance promotes "love jihad". Satpal Maharaj said that the government would henceforth consider reviewing a movie's script before granting it permission to shoot.

The film opened to mix reviews with some criticising the plot for being just another run-of-the-mill love story. Sara, however, has been praised for her confident debut and stellar screen presence.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is a story about an interfaith couple set against the calamitous 2013 floods that ravaged the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2018 15:14 PM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzParol , CriticalPoint , Kedarnath , Kedarnath box office collection , Sara Ali Khan , Sushant Singh Rajput

also see

Gujarat HC rejects plea seeking ban on Kedarnath for hurting religious sentiments, dubs it a 'publicity stunt'

Gujarat HC rejects plea seeking ban on Kedarnath for hurting religious sentiments, dubs it a 'publicity stunt'

Kedarnath song 'Jaan Nisaar' depicts Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput's romance, riddled with caste conflicts

Kedarnath song 'Jaan Nisaar' depicts Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput's romance, riddled with caste conflicts

Kedarnath: Bombay HC dismisses PIL filed against Sara Ali Khan's film for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Kedarnath: Bombay HC dismisses PIL filed against Sara Ali Khan's film for allegedly hurting religious sentiments