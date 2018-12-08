Kedarnath box office collection: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput's film mints Rs 7.25 cr on opening day

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath scored a sizeable collection at the box office on its opening day. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial released on Friday and minted Rs 7.25 crore on first day.

#Kedarnath takes a healthy start... Biz picked up during the course of the day... Sat and Sun biz crucial... Fri ₹ 7.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2018

As per trade analysts, the business Kedarnath does during the weekend is crucial for the momentum of the film to sustain.

Kedarnath received divided response from critics, while some praised the magnitude and vision of Kapoor and the lead actors' earnest portrayal of their characters, others felt a lack of emotional connect with the film and opined that too many themes had been undertaken by the director for a singular film.

Set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand flash floods, Kedarnath weaves a romantic tale around a Muslim porter (pitthu, played by Sushant) and a Hindu Brahmin girl (essayed by debutante Sara), while posing a commentary on classism, casteism and religion present in the country.

Kedarnath has been banned in various districts of Uttakhand and now the tourism minister of the state, Satpal Maharaj, has said that the government would henceforth consider reviewing a movie's script before granting it permission to shoot.

