Keanu Reeves gets his own film festival in Scotland; Keanu Con to screen John Wick, Constantine

FP Staff

Apr 24, 2019 18:10:45 IST

A first-of-its-kind film festival dedicated to Keanu Reeves will soon take place in Glasgow, Scotland. The Keanu Con will be organised by Matchbox Cineclub, an independent exhibitor, reports Little White Lies.

Keanu Reeves. Image from Twitter/@ComicBook

Films in KeanuCon's line-up include Permanent Record (1988), John Wick (2014), Constantine (2005), My Own Private Idaho (1991) and Destination Wedding (2018). Reeves directorial debut, Man of Tai Chi (2013), will also be screened.

According to the schedule available on Matchbox Cineclub's website, the Wyld Stallyn, a possible cover band of the fictional one comprising of Reeves and Alex Winters mentioned in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, will perform at the event. KeanuCon will run from 27 to 28 April.

Reeves' last release was Replicas, a sci-fi thriller about the dangers of and ethics of human cloning. His next release is John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellumwhere he will reprise the titular role. The film will follow his character, who is excommunicado after killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table. The third instalment of the franchise will also see Halle Berry's Sofia join John as they dodge their enemies.

Reeves fans reacted to the news of the film festival with enthusiasm on Twitter.

