Keanu Reeves gets his own film festival in Scotland; Keanu Con to screen John Wick, Constantine

A first-of-its-kind film festival dedicated to Keanu Reeves will soon take place in Glasgow, Scotland. The Keanu Con will be organised by Matchbox Cineclub, an independent exhibitor, reports Little White Lies.

Films in KeanuCon's line-up include Permanent Record (1988), John Wick (2014), Constantine (2005), My Own Private Idaho (1991) and Destination Wedding (2018). Reeves directorial debut, Man of Tai Chi (2013), will also be screened.

According to the schedule available on Matchbox Cineclub's website, the Wyld Stallyn, a possible cover band of the fictional one comprising of Reeves and Alex Winters mentioned in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, will perform at the event. KeanuCon will run from 27 to 28 April.

Reeves' last release was Replicas, a sci-fi thriller about the dangers of and ethics of human cloning. His next release is John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, where he will reprise the titular role. The film will follow his character, who is excommunicado after killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table. The third instalment of the franchise will also see Halle Berry's Sofia join John as they dodge their enemies.

Reeves fans reacted to the news of the film festival with enthusiasm on Twitter.

really excited for keanucon in three days but heartbroken that my own private idaho showing was sold out and that’s the one i wanted to go to most pic.twitter.com/V0c3IYtCUQ — 🕊 (@riverjudes) April 24, 2019

I want to go to #KeanuCon ! pic.twitter.com/wVtJwb2zd8 — delicious contempt for eternity (@ICregular) April 24, 2019

the world’s first Keanu Reeves film festival (KeanuCon) will happen in two weeks and I have never been so sad over not being able to go to a film festival pic.twitter.com/BlHU8dJ6J2 — JimmyGnecco (@lamuvistar) April 24, 2019

so like.. there is a Keanu Reeves film festival in Scotland this weekend. its like Sundance, but ALL Keanu.. #KeanuCon meanwhile, I'm literally stabbing myself in the thigh rn for the fact I can't go to this 😭 pic.twitter.com/5EnetHCWyt — Esha Chanel (@eshaknowsmma_) April 24, 2019

I can’t believe no one invited us to #KeanuCon 😩 https://t.co/AJe6TyXXcE — Thirst Aid Kit (@ThirstAidKit) April 23, 2019

Just found out #keanucon is a thing and I would be there in a heartbeat if I had the means to get there! How fun. — Hannah Lobban (@maneater03) April 23, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 18:10:45 IST

