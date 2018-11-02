KBC 10 contestant Avinash Kumar Tiwari on winning Rs 50 lakh: Had my Slumdug Millionaire moment on the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 recently saw contestant Avinash Kumar Tiwari win Rs 50 lakh on the quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview with The Indian Express, Tiwari opened up about all the emotions he felt while appearing on the show.

The Delhi contestant mentions that meeting Bachchan once was not enough, adding that the encounter felt amazing for him. Tiwari added that after shaking hands with the Bollywood icon, he had not washed his hands. I wanted to keep that touch and feel with me forever. It was no less than a dream for me,” he added with a smile.

Avinash revealed on the show that he had been living away from his family in order to make a living. Despite his busy schedule, Tiwari somehow made it to the Kaun Banega Crorepati auditions. Growing up in his hometown of Champaran, Avinash said he had always been into quizzes as he enjoyed picking up trivia from here and there. He added that his wish to apply for the Indian Civil Cervice exams got shattered once his family fell into financial constraints owing to which he moved to Noida for work.

Tiwari also revealed that though he hardly gets time for himself, he specially takes out time to read the newspapers every day. Before appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati, he had brushed up on current affairs. "It was a Slumdog Millionaire moment for me when the fastest finger question was related to measurement. Since it was something connected to my job, I could easily answer it in no time,” added Tiwari.

Tiwari also said that the game show has enabled him to spend quality time with his wife. The two have only been able to spend 20 days together in five years of their marriage. Once he got selected for the show, his wife was extremely excited and came along with him for the shoot, added Avinash. "Kaun Banega Crorepati came to me as a God. It has not only helped me resolve my financial conditions but also my marital life. It was the prayers of my family and friends that I could win a good amount," said Tiwari.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 12:53 PM