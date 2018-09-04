Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10: Retired Indian Air Force officer wins Rs 12,50,000 in premiere episode

The premiere episode of the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) began on 3 September. Being one of the most iconic reality quiz shows on television, KBC has almost become synonymous to the dinner-watch for most households. Here is a detailed update on the first episode of the game show.

Bachchan began the episode with his signature aplomb to introduce the contestants to the audience. They consisted of a retired IAF officer, a teacher and a merchant among others.

This was followed by the Fastest Finger First round which enables the host to select a particular contestant who would go on to sit across Bachchan for a one-on-one quiz session. The question pertained to iconic events in the Indian space programme which was answered by only one contestant correctly.

Sonia Yadav, the one who gave the correct answer, was then introduced by Bachchan who explained to audiences that she was a retired Indian Air Force officer hailing from Haryana. When asked why she took an early retirement from the service, Yadav mentioned that she, along with her husband, wanted to do something for small children and animals. Having made the introductions, Bachchan led her to the 'hot seat' for quizzing.

Yadav had a smooth run from the first to fifth question, easily winning the stipulated amount of Rs 10,000. Ironically the sixth question, which was regarding the motto of the Indian Air Force, stumped her. The question, framed intelligently, got Yadav in a fix and she went on to choose her lifelines of '50:50' and 'Audience Poll', reports BollywoodLife.com.

This was followed by another hesitation-free spell till she crossed the stage of the 10th question, earning her Rs 3,20,000. The 11th question also came as a fairly simple one for Sonia where she was asked to identify the animal through the voice clip. Yadav confidently said that it was a Komodo Dragon.

Sonia stumbled on the 12th question which was related to the North East, and she used her remaining lifelines on it . She finally managed to give the correct answer that won her Rs 12,50,000.

The 13th question, related to history, also put Sonia in a fix, as she did not know the correct answer. Without a single lifeline to aid her, Sonia did not want to take the risk of moving ahead lest she lost the won amount of Rs 12, 50,000, which would then have dropped to Rs 3,20,000 (as per rules of the game show). After hearing her decision, Bachchan bid her a gracious adieu by presenting her the won amount and then clicking a selfie with Yadav.

Moving on to the second round of Fastest Finger First, Bachchan asked the contestants to arrange the words to form the title of a son, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The song was 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh' from the movie Sanju. With the promptest reply, Somesh Kumar Choudhary, won the round. As Bachchan proceeded to begin the second round, the timer rang off indicating the end of the episode.

With an urge to people to donate for the Kerala floods and the victims affected by it, Amitabh concluded the episode.

