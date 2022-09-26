After making all his fans fall in love with him in Shiddat and Hurdang, Sunny Kaushal is once again all set to keep everyone on the edge of their seat with his upcoming Netflix thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. However, it appears that the actor has something for all the Kaushal brothers’ fans. Didn’t get it? Well, it appears that Sunny Kaushal will soon be sharing screen space with his big brother and actor Vicky Kaushal for a project. Both Sunny and Vicky took to their respective Instagram stories accounts to share a behind-the-scenes clip of their shoot day. Being the notorious younger brother that he is, Sunny dropped a video of himself and Vicky in the dressing room, and listening to what he has to say about his big brother will leave you in splits.

Moreover, Vicky exhibiting the serious big brother aura, shared a monochrome picture of Sunny, wherein his back of the head faced the camera and asked his fans, “My costar today! Guess who?” Channeling his inner prankster, Sunny shared a hilarious clip. In the video, Vicky can be seen getting ready in the backdrop while Sunny vlogs in front and jokingly calls Vicky the “new talent” and hopes that he can teach him something new. While keeping Vicky in the background, Sunny in the super funny video can be heard saying, “Hi guys, it’s a new day, it’s a new set and I’m really excited as I’m getting to work with some great new talent. Let’s hope for the best. I hope I can teach the talent something new.”

Being a good sport and playing along with Sunny’s jokes, Vicky re-posted the video on his story and while tagging his younger brother to it, the Masaan actor hilariously wrote, “Bohot kuch seekha maalik. Honoured to have worked with a veteran!”

Well, when it comes to the Kaushal brothers you are surely up for a laugh. Meanwhile on the work front, after leaving the film critics awestruck with his spellbinding performance in Sardar Udham, Vicky is all set to take the audiences on a cinematic spree with back-to-back entertainers like Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Laxman Utekar’s next project.

On the other hand, Sunny will be very soon seen in Amar Kaushik’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, wherein the actor will be sharing the screen space with Yami Gautam. Currently, Sunny is prepping for his upcoming film Letters To Mr. Khanna, which sees him share the screen space with veteran star Neetu Kapoor.

