Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 finds its second Rs 1 cr winner in IPS officer Mohita Sharma

Mohita Sharma, the second crorepati of the season after Delhi's Nazia Nasim Mohita, is posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 12 recently got its second crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma. The Amitabh Bachchan hosted reality show saw Mohita giving the right answer to the Rs 1 crore worth question. A promo has been shared by the channel where Big B is seen asking her a question and after a few tense moments shouts out '1 crore.'

Check it out here

According to a report by India.com, Mohita is a 30-year-old Kangra, Himachal Pradesh native who is currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana. The IPS officer is married to Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Rushal Garg and revealed that her husband has been trying to participate in the show for the last 20 years. As per the report, he even tried for KBC junior.

According to a report by Zee News, Mohita told KBC host Amitabh Bachchan that irrespective of the money she wins, when she sleeps at night, she should feel content about the game she played.

The episode featuring her big win will air on 17 November at 9 pm. However, viewers will have to tune in on 18 November to see Mohita Sharma become the second crorepati of the 12th season.

A week back Nazia Nasim became the first crorepati of the season. However, she failed to answer the Rs 7 crore jackpot question and instead decided to quit the game and not risk her winnings.