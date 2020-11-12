Delhi resident Nazia Nasim becomes first contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to win Rs 1 cr

After winning the 'crorepati' tag, Nazia Nasim quit KBC 12 on the Rs 7 crore question.

Nazia Nasim, an Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumna, has become the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12.

Here is the announcement

NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati! Watch her win and create history in #KBC12 tonight at 9PM only on Sony TV. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/akOQNcllE7 — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 11, 2020

Speaking about the experience, Nazia says she has nurtured the dream of participating in the game show as a young girl, and was finally achieved to do so as a mother of a ten-year-old. She adds the win has brought her "pride, honour, and respect," even more than the prize money.

"With the winning amount, I would invest some money for the medical needs of my parents and in-laws. Would also focus on my son’s future and getting him an international level of soccer coaching. Some amount would also go towards charity,” she shares, as per a press release.

A native of Jharkhand and currently residing in Delhi, Nazia works as a Group Manager of Internal Communications at Royal Enfield. She credits her husband and family for their support and believes if a woman has a supportive husband and family, everything in life is possible and achievable.

She says the responsibility to change the world does not only rest with women. "We have always believed to raise our daughters like our sons. But now it is time to raise our sons like our daughters,” she declares.

Wednesday's episode of KBC saw Nasim become the first crorepati of the season, but she backed out of the show when presented with the Rs 7 crore question. The question was: Who is the first woman and also the former astronaut to reach the deepest point of the ocean, Mariana Trench?

The correct answer was: Kathryn D Sullivan