Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11: Ajeet Kumar becomes fourth person to win Rs 1 cr on Amitabh Bachchan's show

The 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has been garnering considerable attention, whether it be for the three millionaires or the controversies that the game show is unwittingly courting.

Recently, the show witnessed its fourth Crorepati in Ajeet Kumar, who hails from Bihar, reports Times Now. After an impressive run till the Rs 1 crore question, Kumar finally decided to quit the show at the Rs 7 crore question.

Kumar, who took home Rs 1 crore, had gone up to the next level. The question stated, "Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 International fifties on the same day in two different matches?" The options were Nawroz Mangal, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Shahzad, and Shakib Al Hasan. Since he had already used the 50-50 lifeline for the Rs 1 crore question, and was not left with any other option, he decided to quit the show. Host Amitabh Bachchan asked him to still take an innocuous guess, but Ajeet's answer was wrong. The right answer was Mohammad Hafeez.

For the Rs 1 crore question, Kumar was asked, "Which was the first British satellite to have been launched successfully by a British rocket?" And his options were — Ariel 1, Prospero, Miranda, and Zircon.

Ajeet's profession is that of a jail superintendent. He has been associated with the Indian Railways for more than 15 years. He says he wishes to be a Deputy Inspector General one day, for which he will have to mandatorily work more than two years in sub-jail, and seven to eight years in district jail.

Check out a post on Ajeet Kumar's win in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11

Congrats

👏👏👏👏👏👏 Mr. Ajeet Kumar

(Bihar)

Has won ₹ 1 crore prize money on KBC season 11 pic.twitter.com/RNftXC1TuQ — Regal Convent School (@REGALCONVENT) November 12, 2019

~~ KBC Season-11~~ List of Crorepati till date: 1: Sanoj Raj - Bihar 2: Babita Tade - Maharashtra 3: Gautam Kumar Jha - Bihar 4: Ajeet Kumar- Bihar #KBC11 #Bihar — Ashutosh Tiwari (@tiwari_ash01) November 13, 2019

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 10:12:45 IST