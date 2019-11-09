You are here:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Host Amitabh Bachchan apologises for misrepresentation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

FP Staff

Nov 09, 2019 15:24:11 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 abruptly hit a road-bump when audiences took grave offense to the reference of  Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as only 'Shivaji.'

The makers and channel were prompt in releasing their apology stating that their mistake was because of a simple oversight. Now, host Amitabh Bachchan and show creator Siddhartha Basu have also released statements along the lines.

Bachchan retweeted Basu's post and stated the team did not mean any disrespect, and apologised if the mistake hurt anyone's sentiments.

Basu is his tweet, had written, "No insult or disrespect whatsoever was intended to the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a question on KBC 11... Apologies for the inadvertent omission of title in the choice."

The 6 November episode had one of the questions, which stated — Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb? And the options for the answer were — Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Shivaji.

The reactions were quick and the hashtag of Boycott_KBC_SonyTV started trending on social media. Sony TV was prompt with an apology statement, and posted, "We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday."

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 15:24:11 IST

