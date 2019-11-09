Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Host Amitabh Bachchan apologises for misrepresentation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 abruptly hit a road-bump when audiences took grave offense to the reference of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as only 'Shivaji.'

The makers and channel were prompt in releasing their apology stating that their mistake was because of a simple oversight. Now, host Amitabh Bachchan and show creator Siddhartha Basu have also released statements along the lines.

Bachchan retweeted Basu's post and stated the team did not mean any disrespect, and apologised if the mistake hurt anyone's sentiments.

Check out what Amitabh Bachchan said

No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments .. 🙏 https://t.co/ynPav4DYfO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019

Basu is his tweet, had written, "No insult or disrespect whatsoever was intended to the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a question on KBC 11... Apologies for the inadvertent omission of title in the choice."

No insult or disrespect whatsoever was intended to the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a question on KBC 11. This season there have been a number of questions which have all used his name with the full title. Apologies for the inadvertent omission of title in the choice pic.twitter.com/4iFYeLyfVd — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) November 8, 2019

The 6 November episode had one of the questions, which stated — Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb? And the options for the answer were — Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Shivaji.

The reactions were quick and the hashtag of Boycott_KBC_SonyTV started trending on social media. Sony TV was prompt with an apology statement, and posted, "We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday."

There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11 pic.twitter.com/WARGsKnk2p — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 8, 2019

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 15:24:11 IST