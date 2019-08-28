Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Kanpur resident declared dead at birth wins Rs 12.5 lakh in Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show

A 29-year-old differently-abled resident of Kanpur, who was declared dead at birth, has won a whopping Rs 12.5 lakh at the celebrated quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The woman, Noopur Singh, managed to correctly answer 12 questions.

Born to Ramkumar Singh and his wife Kalpana Singh, Noopur currently resides in Bighapur in Unnao district. Ramkumar is a farmer by profession.

According to an Indo-Asian News Service report, Noopur was declared "born dead", and discarded in the garbage by doctors at the Kanpur hospital. Her relatives, who realised that she is still alive, picked her up.

Speaking about her daughter's achievements, mother Kalpana tells IANS, "Noopur, despite her disability, has always been a good student. She was on the merit list in Intermediate and got through the BEd entrance test in the first attempt. Today, she teaches children in a playgroup, and also gives free education to Class 10 students."

Kalpana adds that whenever KBC was aired on television, Noopur would answer all the questions correctly, even before the contestants.

On 26 August, the quiz reality show took an interesting turn when viewers witnessed a Labour Inspector Charna Gupta from Beohari, Madhya Pradesh trying her luck at Question 15, which could have won her Rs 1 crore. However, at that point, Charna had exhausted all her lifelines, and was repeatedly reminded of the same by Amitabh. But she seemed determined to play for Rs 1 crore. Notably, Charna has also become the first contestant on the current season of KBC to win Rs 50 lakh, and also attempt the Rs 1 crore question.

Based on the British TV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, KBC first aired in India in 2000. This is the 11th season, which will be telecast on Sony TV for 13 weeks, featuring 65 episodes.

