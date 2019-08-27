Kaun Banega Crorepati: Charna Gupta becomes first contestant of Season 11 to attempt Rs 1 crore

On Monday, the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 11 took an interesting turn when viewers witnessed a Labour Inspector Charna Gupta from Beohari, Madhya Pradesh trying her luck at Question 15, which could have won her Rs 1 crore.

However, at that point, Charna had exhausted all her lifelines, and was repeatedly reminded of the same by the host Amitabh Bachchan. But she seemed determined to play for Rs 1 crore. Notably, Charna has also become the first contestant on the current season of KBC to win Rs 50 lakh, and also attempt the Rs 1 crore question.

Watch Amitabh pose the Rs 1 crore question to Charu

The Rs 1 crore question, which Amitabh posed at her, read, "In 1944, the Battle of Kanglatongei was fought near which present day Indian state capital?" Charna, who had been confidently answering all questions by then, admitted to be confused between the options displayed at her computer screen. Taking her time, and after giving it all her thought, she decided to quit the show. She exclaimed that she did not want to lose Rs 50 lakh by selecting the wrong answer.

Talking about how Bachchan brings much more energy to the show every season, director Arun Sheshkumar had told Mid-Day in an interview, “Every year, Mr Bachchan becomes younger. He becomes like a kid on set. For us, it becomes more challenging to bring in the novelty. He treats himself as part of the show, and not as a superstar. There is no one on the set who can say that Mr Bachchan did not wave out to him.”

Based on the British TV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, KBC first aired in India in 2000. This is the 11th season, which will be telecast on Sony TV for 13 weeks, featuring 65 episodes.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 15:49:53 IST