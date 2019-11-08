You are here:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sony apologises for misrepresentation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Amitabh Bachchan show

FP Staff

Nov 08, 2019 14:21:14 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 ran into a bit of a controversy, with most viewers demanding that the show be completely boycotted, reports India Today.

The issue began after the show referred to Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as only 'Shivaji', in one of the questions asked during the show on Wednesday.

The 6 November episode had one of the questions, which stated — Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb? And the options for the answer were — Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Shivaji.

The reactions were quick and the hashtag of Boycott_KBC_SonyTV started trending on social media. Sony TV was prompt with an apology statement, and posted, "We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday."

Viewers started posting on Twitter people should avoid such a show which misrepresents historical facts. Some even expressed disappointment about Aurangzeb being called the 'Mughal Samrat.'

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 14:26:41 IST

