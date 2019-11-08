Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sony apologises for misrepresentation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Amitabh Bachchan show

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 ran into a bit of a controversy, with most viewers demanding that the show be completely boycotted, reports India Today.

The issue began after the show referred to Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as only 'Shivaji', in one of the questions asked during the show on Wednesday.

The 6 November episode had one of the questions, which stated — Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb? And the options for the answer were — Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Shivaji.

The reactions were quick and the hashtag of Boycott_KBC_SonyTV started trending on social media. Sony TV was prompt with an apology statement, and posted, "We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday."

There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11 pic.twitter.com/FLtSAt9HuN — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 8, 2019

Viewers started posting on Twitter people should avoid such a show which misrepresents historical facts. Some even expressed disappointment about Aurangzeb being called the 'Mughal Samrat.'

#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv This is painful.... and shameful too. This is what we are lacking, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did so much and we cant even respect his work , what coming generation going to learn from this? pic.twitter.com/vjfd74CWKY — Bhagyesh Karale (@BhagyeshKarale) November 8, 2019

#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv Disgusting to know that The only Ruler Reverend Chtrapati Shivaji Maharaj was called bluntly by his name without giving due respect to him & a cruel crusader aurangzeb was called Mughal Samrat. @VikasSaraswat @ArkJaiswal @madhuragrawal22 @sandeepchauhaan — Thakur Singh (@cathakursingh) November 8, 2019

@Dev_Fadnavis @AUThackeray We think you together should fight for this instead CM's chair. Really disappointed with the way KBC referred Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by their first name. This moron bachhan who is Sr. actor should have identified the mistake. #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv pic.twitter.com/CXaIX08Lr5 — Shekhar More (@shekharmore894) November 8, 2019

#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv @SrBachchan sir, it was never expected from such a respectable person like you that you called a cruel Mughal Emperor with such respect & #ChatrapatiShivajiMaharaj just by his first name & disrespect him. feeling bad for it.#FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/FAU11XqnOD — Abhishek Mandhare (@HJS_AM719) November 8, 2019

A murderer who murdered thousands of Indians and ill-treated women and imprisoned his own father is "Samrat". A mighty brave king who stood against this, who safeguarded the culture of bharath, who respected all women is "Shivaji". #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv pic.twitter.com/A3Bmz31UXZ — Dharshini (@Dharshi09567473) November 8, 2019

One of the main objectives of Aurangzeb’s policy was to demolish Hindu temples ! And many brutal objectives so far.........

How KBC can call him "Samrat"

And our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as only "Shivaji" !!!#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv pic.twitter.com/0YiDWmjNCH — Vinod R Deshmukh (@VinodRDeshmukh3) November 8, 2019

Shameful KBC and Amitabh Bachchan should apologize for insulting maharaj Chatrapati Shivaji , they address a rapist cruel Aurangzeb as Mughal Samrat and called Maharaj Shivaji as only Shivaji who saved women and child from cruel Aurangzeb #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv pic.twitter.com/xPGPVjNqLI — Praruj Singh (@PrarujSingh07) November 8, 2019

