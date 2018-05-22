American Idol 16 announces Iowa's 20-year-old singing sensation Maddie Poppie as winner

Iowa’s 20-year-old singing sensation Maddie Poppe has emerged as the winner of the 16th season of American Idol. Fan favourite Poppe was adjudged the winner by the show’s star judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. She bagged the award, leaving behind finalists Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett who came second and third respectively.

Poppe has been most popular for her folk pop renditions of classic songs. Before the big announcement, another revelation tugged at the hearts of the invested audience when Hutchinson revealed that Poppe and he were a couple, setting the audience into a swooning frenzy. It was made topped off with the couple’s indulgent duet on 'Over the Rainbow'.

Richie kick-started the action-packed season with his 1983 hit 'All Night Long' accompanied by the top 10. Bryan also performed his latest single 'Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset' with second runner-up Barrett. Perry partnered with finalist Catie Turner and took to stage with a heartfelt performance on her hit single 'Part of Me'.

Other star performers from the finale included mentors Nick Jonas and Bebe Rexh, along with special guests Gary Clark Jr, LeAnn Rimes, Patti LaBelle and Yolanda Adams.

When host Ryan Seacrest finally declared the winner, Poppe embraced Hutchinson and appeared totally overwhelmed. As she held back her tears of joy, she struggled to sing her winning single 'Going Going Gone' and was joined by the top 10 contestants.

According to USA Today, top seven contestants from the show will be touring across USA, coming July onward on the American Idol Live! tour.

American Idol will be returning to ABC with an all new season.

