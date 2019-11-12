Katy Perry on headlining OnePlus Music Festival: This is one of the most important shows of my year

American pop star Katy Perry is all set for her maiden performance at the OnePlus Musical Festival in Mumbai this weekend. British hitmaker Dua Lipa will join the 'Roar' singer, while the opening acts include electronic music producer and singer Ritviz, popular Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi, New Delhi-based rock band The Local Train and Mumbai/Pune-based post-rock band aswekeepsearching.

Ever since the news of the event broke, Perry's Indian fans have been waiting in anticipation for her to perform and so has she. "I haven't been here for seven years, so I'm kinda excited. Is that okay?" discloses the musician in a press event on Tuesday.

"I've always looked at Mumbai as a place I always wanted to go because I've heard its the most fun? And it's like where a lot of arts and culture and entertainment and Bollywood [are present]. I'm excited to indulge in all things Indian," she says.

She reveals that she has crafted a "special" show for the audience. "I'm not really touring right now. I'm doing very few shows and I decided that this show is one of the most important shows for my year. Just the fact that I always wanted to go to Mumbai, that I hear my Indian fans so passionately on my social media. It just checks all the boxes."

Perry admits that she is not familiar with the Indian bands part of the concert line up, but is excited to watch them perform. She does add that she will indulge in some "research and development" over the week and plans to "immerse" herself in Indian culture during her time off. "I'm going to a really fun party, I'm going to meet some Bollywood people and I'm going to be hearing some incredible bands," referring to the party reportedly hosted by Karan Johar.

This year Perry released three singles including the recent 'Harleys in Hawaii', produced by Charlie Puth and Johan Carlsson. Speaking about the new batch of songs she says, "As music is changing and we are digesting music in a different way, I think it's more fun to put out a song every few months and a video. Selfishly, that's what artists love. They don't necessarily want their songs to get lost on an album. The super fans know the whole album but not everyone else. Sometimes they only know the singles. Since streaming is such a powerful tool and it's a different format than when I started in 2008, we're kind of slowly adapting and going with the flow. Just putting things out like little appetizers."

The OnePlus Music Festival will take place on 16 November in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 16:20:00 IST