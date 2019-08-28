You are here:

Katy Perry to perform in Mumbai on 16 November for OnePlus Music Festival; Dua Lipa may join line-up

Amid reports of Katy Perry flying to India for a concert in Mumbai, Chinese tech giant One Plus has confirmed the news that the 'Roar' singer will indeed headline a concert set to take place on 16 November. Rumours are also abuzz that British singer Dua Lipa will also be performing along with Perry, but no official confirmation has been doled out yet.

According to the official announcement, the OnePlus Music Festival will be held at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

This is the second time that the pop singer will perform in India after her 2012 gig at the Indian Premier League.

Dua Lipa has also visited India before. In October 2018, the 'New Rules' hitmaker shared a picture of herself inside a Ganesh temple in Rajasthan.

At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 13:28:59 IST