Katy Perry gets engaged to actor Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day
Los Angeles: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day. Perry, 34, and Bloom, 42, shared the news on their Instagram.
Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons as she showed off her flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful pink jewel in the centre, reported People magazine. "Full bloom," she captioned the picture in an apparent play on her fiance's last name.
View this post on Instagram
full bloom A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on
Bloom shared the same image and captioned it, "Lifetimes".
View this post on Instagram
Wisdom for Modern Life by Daisaku Ikeda February 14, 2019 ❤️got nothin but love for ya’ll ❤️ A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on
It would be a second marriage for both Bloom and Perry, who started dating in 2016. Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and they share a son together while Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years.
Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 11:55:04 IST