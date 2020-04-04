You are here:

Katy Perry announces on Instagram she's expecting a daughter with Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry has announced that she and Orlando Bloom will soon become proud parents to a baby girl.

Perry announced the baby's gender on Instagram with an image of a smiling Orlando Bloom covered in pink-coloured cream. 'The Teenage Dream' singer simply captioned the photo "it’s a girl."

Last month, the soon-to-be-mum had posted an image on Instagram where she could be seen snacking on pickles amid the coronavirus lockdown.

View this post on Instagram wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 19, 2020 at 2:23pm PDT

Perry had first revealed that she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor are expecting their first child together on 5 March with the release of her song 'Never Worn White.' In the video, the singer can be seen with a baby bump.

According to a report in People, Perry had during an Instagram Live, said that they are excited about the arrival of the baby.

This will be Perry's first child. Orlando Bloom already has a nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Much like her pregnancy, Perry had announced her engagement to Bloom through social media as well. The singer had shared a photo of her engagement ring with the caption 'full bloom' after the Lord Of The Rings actor had proposed to her during a helicopter ride.

