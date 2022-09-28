Extending her sweet wishes to brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal on his birthday, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her wedding celebrations. Notably, Katrina got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year and the couple along with their family members had a gala time in Rajasthan. Several pictures of the wedding also came up on the Internet where the actors can be seen enjoying the celebrations in the presence of family members. Sunny Kaushal was also a part of the wedding and was seen spending a good time with his brother and ‘bhabhi’ Katrina.

Meanwhile, in one such unseen picture shared by Katrina from the wedding, Sunny can be seen bowing in front of his ‘bhabhi’ to take ‘ashirwad’ as the actress can be seen laughing over it. Vicky Kaushal was also in the picture.

Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Katrina captioned the post with, “Jeete raho , khush raho.”

Check her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Meanwhile, as the post left many of her fans impressed, husband Vicky Kaushal also hopped into the comment section and said, “Mere do anmol ratan!” In another post, Vicky while sharing a picture of himself with brother Sunny expressed his love and greeted him on his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)



Both the pictures which seemed to be from the couple’s wedding events have received thousands of likes, while fans also showered them with love emojis.

Notably, after dating secretly for around two years, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a big fat wedding in December 2021.

On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Vicky will be next seen in his next titled, Govinda Naam Mera opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.