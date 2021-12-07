The same report stated that a similar offer like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal was given to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who declined it as they wanted to keep their wedding private.

Preparations are in full swing for the much-awaited Bollywood wedding! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on 9 December at Six Senses Fort, Barwara. The pre-wedding festivities will start today with the 'Sangeet' ceremony. The 'Mehendi' ceremony is to be held tomorrow followed by a special reception. The couple has managed to maintain secrecy around their wedding, but according to a report published by Pinkvilla, ​Katrina and Vicky have been offered Rs 100 crore by an OTT platform for exclusive access to their wedding footage.

According to the report, "It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal."

Reportedly, if both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal agree to the deal, all their wedding festivities will be presented in a feature film format by the OTT giant. The feature film will consist of live events, exclusive interviews of family, friends, and their teams.

“It’s up to Katrina and Vicky to decide on the future course of action. There is a possibility of them letting go of the offer and there is also a possibility of them collaborating with this giant as they want their fans to witness all that happened in the palace,” source stated.

The same report stated that a similar offer like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal was given to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who declined it as they wanted to keep their wedding private.

A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding, said Rajendra Kishan, the District Collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of the state on Friday.

The District Collector told media persons, "These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding."