Despite being touted as Bollywood's latest big fat wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have managed to keep the preparations under wrap.

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may have refused to comment on their wedding rumours, but as per the latest sneak peek from outside Katrina’s Mumbai residence, she and her family have left for Rajasthan. As per the videos doing the rounds of social media, people were spotted loading bags and suitcases into a vehicle early on Monday.



In another video, it was seen that the groom to-be, Vicky Kaushal sent out food boxes to paparazzi and camera persons thronging their house to catch a glimpse and every detail about the rumoured nuptial.

Katrina Kaif, her mother Suzanne Turquotte, and other family members were photographed outside Vicky Kaushal’s Mumbai home yesterday. In a white ruffled saree, Katrina looked stunning, while Suzanne wore a green salwar suit.

The wedding is going to take place this week at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barawara. The four-day function has been organised by multiple event management teams and a strict security protocol is being followed to ensure that nothing goes out without supervision.

Salman's bodyguard Shera runs his own security company named Tiger Security. They will be in charge of the security at the Six Senses Fort where the wedding is set to take place.

Wondering how did their love story start? The rumours started after Katrina commented on Koffee with Karan that she would like to work with Vicky and that they would look great together. Vicky was overjoyed and made a fainting sign when he heard this. The two have been seen together at a number of events and gatherings.