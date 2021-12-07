Who would be stupid enough to pay Rs 100 crore for photographs which would be splashed on the social media minutes after the ceremony? Here's sifting some fact from fiction about the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding.

Much of what you have read so far on the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding is pure balderdash. Much of it is cooked up by the bride and groom’s overzealous marketing teams.

You can happily eliminate the more preposterous wedding preconditions like no phones, no videos…. errr, no breathing? Secrecy is a fine aphrodisiac. But after a point, it just seems like excessive self importance.

Here is what is out there about KatVik so far:

There are reports that an OTT platform has offered KatVik Rs 100 crore for exclusive photography rights at the wedding. This is such a laughably ludicrous report it actually qualifies for Ripley’s Believe It Or Not. Better, not! Who would be stupid enough to pay that kind of money for photographs which would be splashed on the social media minutes after the ceremony?

Contrary to reports, KatVik did not fall in love after Kaushal’s confession on Koffee With Karan that he had a ‘crush’ on Kaif. In fact, Kaif called up Kaushal after that giggly confession, and admonished him for sounding like a fan. They actually grew serious after Kaif saw Kaushal in Uri: The Last Surgical Strike, and congratulated him. Exercising little Kaushal… I mean caution, Kaushal invited Kaif out for dinner, and the rest is history.

To be held in Rajasthan on 9 December, the wedding will be a four-day affair beginning on 7 December. Kaif, Kaushal, and their respective families are already at the venue. The guests, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Varun Dhawan, are expected to start arriving from the afternoon of 7 December.

Since Kaif always wanted a church wedding, there is likelihood of a church wedding, where Kaushal and Kaif are expected to take their nuptial vows after the formal Hindu ceremony. However, the church plans are not confirmed. Two of the invitees told this writer they have not been told anything about a church wedding. “If it is happening, it is not happening in front of guests,” the invitee pledged.

Ranbir Kapoor is not attending. Salman Khan is not sure. There are reports that no Ranbir Kapoor songs will be played at the sangeet ceremony. I wonder where such vital information comes from. And really, who cares? Not Kapoorfor sure.

Kaif and Kaushal have not worked together so far. This is about to change. Karan Johar plans to cast them together in a post-marriage love story. Johar has not worked with Kaif except in the capacity of a producer, for the celebrated item song 'Chikni Chameli' in Agneepath (2012), Baar Baar Dekho (2016), and Sooryavanshi.

After the wedding, Kaif is expected to move into Kaushal's apartment until their love nest is ready. The couple is on the lookout for a home to live in. They are in no hurry.

Kaif will most probably call herself Katrina Kaif Kaushal after marriage. She will continue with her career as much as the film industry will allow her to.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.