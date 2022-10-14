Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Karva Chauth; share loveable pictures
In pictures shared on Instagram, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal can be seen decked up in ethnic attire for Karva Chauth.
Karva Chauth is another festival celebrated with great fervour in the country. This year, with many newly-married couples in the B-Town, Karva Chauth was much more exciting. One such couple, considered by fans to be among the most glamorous and popular celeb pairs, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, also celebrated their first Karva Chauth on Thursday night. After getting married last December, they indeed made their first celebration quite memorable. Pictures from the couple’s beautiful evening were also shared widely on social media and the two look adorably beautiful and in love!
In a bunch of pictures, Katrina shared moments of the festival from home, further captioning it with “Pehla (First) Karva Chauth”. In the first picture, while the couple, while standing on the balcony, posed for the camera, in another frame, the two shared a moment with Vicky‘s parents who too dressed up in ethnic attire for the occasion. In one more picture, we can see Katrina performing a Karva Chauth ritual by holding up a thali in her hands.
Check the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Taking to his own Instagram as well, Vicky Kaushal also shared the pictures and the couple did exude grace and beamed with happiness in the photo.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking about their look from the evening, while Vicky dressed up in an off-white kurta-pajama set, the actress was decked up in a pink saree with chooda and sindoor. Fans are also swooning over their photos as they look picture-perfect while smiling at the camera. While many from the industry including Karisma Kapoor, Ileana DCruz, and Shweta Bachchan showered love on the couple, fans also took to the comment section and dropped heart emojis.
A user wrote, “Happy karva chauth ma’am you looked very beautiful and will keep looking sir you are also looking very nice”, while another commented, “Beautiful couple.”
Notably, Katrina and Vicky after keeping their relationship private for several years, got married last December in Rajasthan in a private ceremony with family and friends present. Since then, they have been giving out some major couple goals.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Singer Kesha suffers vocal cord hemorrhage, shares post on Instagram with fans
Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the American singer while sharing a picture from the concert updated her fans about the same.
Why Phone Bhoot is the next big horror-comedy of the year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is all set to ring in cinemas on the 4th of November 2022.
Phone Bhoot trailer: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan's film has the right blend of comic and horror elements
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.