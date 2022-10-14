Karva Chauth is another festival celebrated with great fervour in the country. This year, with many newly-married couples in the B-Town, Karva Chauth was much more exciting. One such couple, considered by fans to be among the most glamorous and popular celeb pairs, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, also celebrated their first Karva Chauth on Thursday night. After getting married last December, they indeed made their first celebration quite memorable. Pictures from the couple’s beautiful evening were also shared widely on social media and the two look adorably beautiful and in love!

In a bunch of pictures, Katrina shared moments of the festival from home, further captioning it with “Pehla (First) Karva Chauth”. In the first picture, while the couple, while standing on the balcony, posed for the camera, in another frame, the two shared a moment with Vicky‘s parents who too dressed up in ethnic attire for the occasion. In one more picture, we can see Katrina performing a Karva Chauth ritual by holding up a thali in her hands.

Check the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Taking to his own Instagram as well, Vicky Kaushal also shared the pictures and the couple did exude grace and beamed with happiness in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Speaking about their look from the evening, while Vicky dressed up in an off-white kurta-pajama set, the actress was decked up in a pink saree with chooda and sindoor. Fans are also swooning over their photos as they look picture-perfect while smiling at the camera. While many from the industry including Karisma Kapoor, Ileana DCruz, and Shweta Bachchan showered love on the couple, fans also took to the comment section and dropped heart emojis.

A user wrote, “Happy karva chauth ma’am you looked very beautiful and will keep looking sir you are also looking very nice”, while another commented, “Beautiful couple.”

Notably, Katrina and Vicky after keeping their relationship private for several years, got married last December in Rajasthan in a private ceremony with family and friends present. Since then, they have been giving out some major couple goals.

