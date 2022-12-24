Entertainment

Katrina Kaif shares poster of Merry Christmas, says, 'Wanted to release the film this Christmas, but here's the TWIST'

Sriram Raghavan has brought on board the very intriguing cast of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for his new film Merry Christmas, and the actress shared the first poster of the film. She wrote- 'We wanted to release the film this Christmas, but here's the TWIST.'

FP Staff December 24, 2022 12:34:02 IST
Katrina Kaif shares poster of Merry Christmas, says, 'Wanted to release the film this Christmas, but here's the TWIST'

Sriram Raghavan has brought on board the very intriguing cast of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for his new film Merry Christmas, and the actress shared the first poster of the film, which shows shattered wine glasses. She wrote- “We wanted to release the film this Christmas, but here’s the TWIST.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vijay Sethupathi was inarguably the busiest lead actor in Tamil cinema in 2021. He was busy not just with Tamil films but also web series and feature projects in other languages such as Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The pandemic had in no way reduced his pace; it had, in fact, increased his working speed and frequency of signing new projects.

The actor had a very busy September with releases across all mediums — Laabam in theatres from 9 September, Tughlaq Darbar on Sun TV on 10 September (6:30 PM) and Netflix from 11 September midnight, and Annabelle Sethupathi on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex from 17 September, and also possibly Kadaisi Vivasayi (in which he had a cameo) in theatres.

Sethupathi recently met the press in Chennai ahead of the release of Laabam, primarily held in remembrance of the film’s recently departed director SP Jhananathan. Excerpts from a group interaction with the Makkal Selvan below:

On theatres getting reopened in Tamil Nadu

“I really like the way the new government has been operating ever since they took charge of the state. Cinema is not just about the big heroes and other noted names. Lakhs of humble workers and their families are dependent on it. Theatres are a vital part of the overall business chain. I wholeheartedly welcome the audience back to theatres to watch Laabam.”

On being the busiest Tamil actor

Recently, a whopping list of 25 films, all starring the man, went viral on social media and WhatsApp. “Some of those films were wrapped a long time ago, some are yet to start, a few of them are currently being shot, and some are ready to release. Due to this lockdown, it has all been dragged, and now the number appears really big (25+). I’m not doing that many films at the same time; it’s not possible either, to do so many films simultaneously!”

Read all the Latest NewsTrending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 24, 2022 12:34:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rihanna: 'Getting back into heels was tough, even though I wore heels throughout my entire pregnancy'
Entertainment

Rihanna: 'Getting back into heels was tough, even though I wore heels throughout my entire pregnancy'

"It's crazy. Getting back into heels was tough, even though I wore heels throughout my entire pregnancy. But after you give birth it's like, 'Oh, this is different,'" the 34-year-old pop star told OK! Magazine.

Merry Christmas 2022: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share with your boss, senior colleagues
Lifestyle

Merry Christmas 2022: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share with your boss, senior colleagues

Have a look at some of the best wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your boss and senior colleagues

Anil Kapoor on 15 years of Welcome: 'Majnu Bhai's character came naturally to me, I didn't feel I was acting'
Entertainment

Anil Kapoor on 15 years of Welcome: 'Majnu Bhai's character came naturally to me, I didn't feel I was acting'

The fandom of Majnu bhai is not short lived. It is so crazy that coffee mugs, pillow covers & even t-shirts bearing the character became audiences’ top picks. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal recreated his famous painting on social media which gained instant popularity & buzz.