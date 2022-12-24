Katrina Kaif shares poster of Merry Christmas, says, 'Wanted to release the film this Christmas, but here's the TWIST'
Sriram Raghavan has brought on board the very intriguing cast of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for his new film Merry Christmas, and the actress shared the first poster of the film. She wrote- 'We wanted to release the film this Christmas, but here's the TWIST.'
Sriram Raghavan has brought on board the very intriguing cast of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for his new film Merry Christmas, and the actress shared the first poster of the film, which shows shattered wine glasses. She wrote- “We wanted to release the film this Christmas, but here’s the TWIST.’
Vijay Sethupathi was inarguably the busiest lead actor in Tamil cinema in 2021. He was busy not just with Tamil films but also web series and feature projects in other languages such as Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The pandemic had in no way reduced his pace; it had, in fact, increased his working speed and frequency of signing new projects.
The actor had a very busy September with releases across all mediums — Laabam in theatres from 9 September, Tughlaq Darbar on Sun TV on 10 September (6:30 PM) and Netflix from 11 September midnight, and Annabelle Sethupathi on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex from 17 September, and also possibly Kadaisi Vivasayi (in which he had a cameo) in theatres.
Sethupathi recently met the press in Chennai ahead of the release of Laabam, primarily held in remembrance of the film’s recently departed director SP Jhananathan. Excerpts from a group interaction with the Makkal Selvan below:
