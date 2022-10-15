After getting married last year in December, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently celebrated her first Karva Chauth with dearest husband Vicky Kaushal. Pictures of their lovely Karva Chauth evening have also taken all over the internet and left fans mesmerised. Sharing a few glimpses from her first Karva Chauth, Katrina took to Instagram and posted pictures with her husband and in-laws as they stood at the balcony of their house and looked fully decked up for the occasion.

Meanwhile, the actress also spoke about her married life and her first Karva Chauth with Vicky. In a special conversation with Pinkvilla, the Phone Bhoot actress, while sharing details of her celebrations, said she was hungry while waiting for the moon in the evening. “I was hungry. I also had to share things online. However, while the moon was supposed to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01, it didn’t come up until 9:35. My mind was prepared for it but it was like I was really very hungry”, Katrina said.

‘I didn’t ask him to fast for me, he did it himself’: Katrina on Vicky Kaushal fasting for her

Apart from her own fast, Katrina also revealed that her husband Vicky Kaushal also held a fast for her further calling it the ‘sweetest thing.’

Stating that he wouldn’t let her fast her alone, the actress said that she never asked him to do it and actually did not say anything. “He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, his parents also came over. Because it was our first year of marriage, there’s pooja which happens and all that. It was all lovely”, she added.

Earlier on Thursday, both Katrina and Vicky shared pictures of their first Karva Chauth on their Instagram handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)



Notably, the couple after keeping their relationship under covers for several years finally got married in December 2021 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members. Pictures of their wedding, which was held in Rajasthan, also went viral on the internet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.