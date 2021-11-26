Katrina Kaif, Ishaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot to release in cinemas on 15 July, 2022
Phone Bhoot release: The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot will hit theatres July 2022, the makers announced on Friday. The trio will be seen catching ghosts in the film.
The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
In a statement, Excel Entertainment said Phone Bhoot will release in cinemas on 15 July, 2022.
The film, which marks the first collaboration between Kaif, Khatter and Chaturvedi, is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.
In July last year, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter shared the first poster of Phone Bhoot to announce their upcoming film. Sharing the poster, Siddhant wrote, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021 (sic)."
Besides this film, Kaif, 38, will be teaming up with Akhtar for his directorial venture a road trip movie named Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt and the third part of Tiger franchise.
Chaturvedi will be re-teaming with Excel Entertainment for romantic action-thriller Yudhra and an untitled movie with filmmaker Shakun Batra in which he features alongside Deepika Padukone.
Khatter's next is war drama Pippa, helmed by director Raja Krishna Menon.
