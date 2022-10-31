Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi play cricket while promoting their film Phone Bhoot
After treating the audience with its amazing trailer and trending songs, the makers of Phone Bhoot are now bringing the experience of the film to the audience.
The team of Phone Bhoot is truly not leaving any chance to make the film reach the mass audience. As the film is constantly dragging towards its release date, the world’s most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif along with two Ghostbusters, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi is furiously running places to promote the film and now their journey took them to cheer up the nation on the sets of Star sports during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
After treating the audience with its amazing trailer and trending songs, the makers of Phone Bhoot are now bringing the experience of the film to the audience. Their journey has now reached to cheer up team India during their match with South Africa in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Moreover, the Phone Bhoot cast played cricket with Harbhajan Singh and the hosts of the show. While Harbhajan can be seen on the bowling side, Katrina on the batting side can be seen hitting fours and sixes while Ishaan and Siddhant took up the fielding. Having seen the cast spending time with the cricket fans of the nation and cheering team India during the match is a bliss to watch and has definitely raised the audience’s excitement to experience this comedy of horrors in the theater.
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Katrina Kaif wants Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to wear makeup from her brand for Jee Le Zaraa
The actress, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot, said that all three of them are looking forward to the project and she is geared up to take a whole range of makeup products from her brand and make both Alia and Priyanka use it.
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shake a leg on Tip Tip Barsa as she promotes Phone Bhoot
This week, Salman will be welcoming a few special guests including none other than co-actor and close friend Katrina Kaif.
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan tells Katrina Kaif he wants to spy on Vicky Kaushal if he turns into ghost
The moment Salman Khan took Vicky’s name, Katrina turned all red and started blushing, which was noted by Salman, it appears.