Katrina Kaif dances to the viral Arabic Kuthu song with school kids in Tamil Nadu
The actress’ video went viral on social media and has garnered some fabulous traction so far, with a comment reading ‘Lady superstar of India.’
Katrina Kaif recently completed 19 years in Bollywood. Her first film Boom turned 19 on September 19. Cut to 2022, she’s one of the biggest stars in India. A video that has recently gone viral on social media shows her dancing to the song Arabic Kuthu with school children in Tamil Nadu.
#katrinakaif dance in #Arabickuthu with kids 😍💞
Mountain View School pic.twitter.com/ogTPMp3rNd
— myqueenkay (@myqueenkay1) September 25, 2022
Times have changed and the more people follow you on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the more influential personality you happen to be. Same goes for Kaif, who was always reluctant to be a part of the bandwagon. She’s yet to be on Twitter but her debut on the other two platforms sent her fans in a state of daze. She’s about to clock in 68 million followers on Instagram. From her workout sessions to candid pictures to on-location fun to photo shoots, she continues to spill the beans on almost every aspect of her professional and personal life. And of course, pictures with husband Vicky Kaushal.
Becoming one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram within a year of her debut is no ordinary feat. This is a massive platform for all her admirers to strike an instant connect with their favorite star. Even when she’s away from the big screen, she makes sure she makes time to appear on the small ones almost daily.
She now has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 coming up on November 4 and April 21 respectively.
