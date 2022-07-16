Known for working in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Tiger, and Sooryavanshi, the actress is one of the leading and highest-paid actresses in the industry. She tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021.

Actress Katrina Kaif turns 38 today, 16 July. One of eight siblings, Kaif spent her subsequent years in Hawaii, before moving to London. It was in Hawaii that the actress started modelling at the age of 14. She then moved to London and continued to pursue modelling.

After making an appearance in the Hindi film industry, the actress took Hindi and dancing lessons to fit well within the Bollywood culture. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Boom. She also appeared in Telugu movies, which eventually got her noticed. Kaif's next film Maine Pyaar Kyon Kiya was well received by the audience and the actress received positive reviews.

On her 38th birthday, here is a list of her latest and upcoming movies:

Sooryavanshi

Released in 2021, the film was directed by Rohit Shetty and starred Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. Kaif essayed the role of Ria Sooryavanshi. The film revolves around the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India.

Phone Bhoot

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is slated to release in October 2022. Apart from Katrina Kaif, the film features Jackie Shroff, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy that follows a shop with ghost-busting services.

Merry Christmas

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is currently in production and expected to release in December 2022. The film features Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the titular roles.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the movie franchise Tiger. Starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, the film is likely to release in 2023.

Jee Le Zara

One of the most talked-about movies by Katrina Kaif, Jee Le Zara is directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by Zoya Akhtar. The film will feature Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra along with Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.