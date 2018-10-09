Katrina Kaif appears as first celebrity guest on Neha Dhupia's radio talk show, No Filter Neha

Neha Dhupia's third season of her popular radio talk show No Filter Neha had actress Katrina Kaif as the first guest. During the course of the interview, Kaif revealed certain funny anecdotes about her own life.

Being in a chirpy mood, Kaif began the show by confessing that there have been instances when the actress has pulled her trainer from an afternoon party just so that she could begin her workout. In her defense, Kaif added that in the recent past, she had become much more independent while exercising in the gym.

Extremely conscious of her health, Kaif has even threatened her trainer that when she dances, if she finds any portion of her body "jiggling", then her trainer's "had it". The actress even accepted that she was not a hardened fashionista and was not aware of the latest trends or anything of the sort. Preferring to wear baggy, comfortable clothing, Kaif said that her friends and family often pull her leg stating she likes wearing her grandmother's outfits.

Speaking about the one thing she loves, Katrina stated that her relationship with a certain type of clothing has recently grown to mean something to her. The actress continued, stating that sweatpants or track-pants were her new favourite obsession.

Being one of the most celebrated actresses to have mastered the art of dance-numbers, Katrina said that she would naturally gravitate towards the centre of the stage, even during a duet performance. Recalling one such instance from 'Kala Chashma', Kaif said, "In the process of wearing to the center of the camera, Siddharth (Malhotra) often got a finger in his eye or a finger in his ear. He did mention it one or ten times - STAY OUT OF MY SPACE PLEASE!," said the actress.

