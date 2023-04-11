Entertainment

Katie Holmes on her viral cashmere bra moment: 'I have no idea why that took off'

The actress' viral pictures created hysteria on the Internet in 2019. Speaking to a magazine, she said, 'I don't know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward. I mean, did I burn it?'

FP Staff April 11, 2023 11:25:04 IST
Katie Holmes on her viral cashmere bra moment: 'I have no idea why that took off'

Katie Holmes

Back in 2019, American actress Katie Holmes‘ viral pictures created hysteria on the Internet in 2019 where she could be seen flaunting her cashmere bra matching with her top. And in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she addressed the issue and spoke, “I love the brand Khaite. But I have no idea why that took off. I’m not sure.”

She added, “I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward. I mean, did I burn it? Perhaps the cashmere bra should just have the credit go to its designers — as it was a step in a good direction for women to just have comfortable bras.”

“I wasn’t expecting it to be something people would talk about. I just put it on and left the house,” she said this too to Elle UK back in 2019 when the pictures went viral on social media.

And if that’s not all, she spoke about on another occasion in an interview with InStyle in 2020. “Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, ‘Sexy. I can do that!’ I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That’s how my brain works. But then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, I’m not in a cabin, and I’m not going to a cabin.’ I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers,” stated Holmes.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 11, 2023 11:25:04 IST

TAGS:

also read

10 Years of Taapsee Pannu: The journey of an outsider to leading Bollywood actress!
Entertainment

10 Years of Taapsee Pannu: The journey of an outsider to leading Bollywood actress!

From being the face of prestigious brands to producing films, Taapsee's star power and influence continue to grow by leaps and bounds.

What's the truth behind CNN anchor Don Lemon and his misogynistic remarks against his female colleagues?
Entertainment

What's the truth behind CNN anchor Don Lemon and his misogynistic remarks against his female colleagues?

The man has been called out for his offensive remarks against his female colleagues. But the man's representative states otherwise

Fan gets a tatoo of Deepika Padukone's name, shares video with a message on social media
Entertainment

Fan gets a tatoo of Deepika Padukone's name, shares video with a message on social media

He captioned the reel as "@deepikapadukone Engraved your name on my hand so that you're with me forever. I wanted to do this since a very long time so here it is- my first tattoo and obviously it had to be something related to you.: