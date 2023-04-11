Back in 2019, American actress Katie Holmes‘ viral pictures created hysteria on the Internet in 2019 where she could be seen flaunting her cashmere bra matching with her top. And in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she addressed the issue and spoke, “I love the brand Khaite. But I have no idea why that took off. I’m not sure.”

zara made a copy of katie holmes’ infamous khaite sweaterset (yes I bought it) pic.twitter.com/cohrMF4wTT — bee (@pradasaint) November 21, 2019

She added, “I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward. I mean, did I burn it? Perhaps the cashmere bra should just have the credit go to its designers — as it was a step in a good direction for women to just have comfortable bras.”

“I wasn’t expecting it to be something people would talk about. I just put it on and left the house,” she said this too to Elle UK back in 2019 when the pictures went viral on social media.

And if that’s not all, she spoke about on another occasion in an interview with InStyle in 2020. “Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, ‘Sexy. I can do that!’ I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That’s how my brain works. But then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, I’m not in a cabin, and I’m not going to a cabin.’ I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers,” stated Holmes.

