Kate Winslet to be honoured with Tribute Actor Award at Toronto International Film Festival 2020

Kate Winslet will be presented the award on 15 Septemeber at the virtual gala

Actor Kate Winslet will receive the Tribute Actor Award during the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on 15 September.

The Oscar-winning actor will receive the honour during the virtual gala following her latest film, Francis Lee's Ammonite.

Read the announcement below

Announcing the remarkable Kate Winslet as the recipient of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award. #TIFF20 pic.twitter.com/2uPgu3FQjZ — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 16, 2020

In the film, she played fossil hunter Mary Anning alongside Saoirse Ronan and is booked for Toronto's reimagined edition in September.

"Kate's brilliant and compelling onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain and inspire audiences and actors alike," The Hollywood Reporter cited statement of Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of the Toronto festival.

Last year, the inaugural TIFF Tribute Gala honoured Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi, Mati Diop, and Joaquin Phoenix.

Apart from Ammonite, Another Round, from director Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark); Bruised, the debut film from director Halle Berry (US); Concrete Cowboys by filmmaker Ricky Staub (US); Fauna, from director Nicolas Pereda (Mexico/Canada); Good Joe Bell by director Reinaldo Marcus Green (US); Spring Blossom, the debut film by director Suzanne Lindon (France); and True Mothers by director Naomi Kawase (Japan) are among the festival line-up.

In the coming weeks, the festival organisers will further unveil other 2020 TIFF Tribute Award honorees, and how audiences can experience the virtual ceremony.

The festival, slated to run from 10 September to 19 September, will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, making it “tailored to fit the moment."

The 45th edition of the festival plans to screen 50 films during its first five days in physical theatres through socially-distanced screenings.

Physical screenings will need the approval from the health authorities of the city as it is dependent on province's reopening framework to ensure that festival venues and workplaces practice, meet, and exceed public health guidelines.

Festival goers can also opt for drive-ins to experience cinema.

For the first time in its history, TIFF will launch a digital platform for the festival, hoping to connect with audiences beyond Toronto by hosting digital screenings, as well as numerous talks and special events.

(With inputs from Asian News International)