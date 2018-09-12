You are here:

Halle Berry to make her directorial debut with mixed martial arts film titled Bruised

Actress Halle Berry is all set to step into director's shoes with the mixed martial arts film titled Bruised. The Oscar-winning actress will also produce the film and will star in it, reports variety.com.

In the film, Berry will portray a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world and deal with the return of her 6-year-old son to the mother he deserves.

Penned by Michelle Rosenfarb, Bruised is being developed with the EIS company.

Apart from Bruised, the 52-year-old actress will be next seen in John Wick 3 and is attached to play the key defense role in remake of the 1985 thriller Jagged Edge.

