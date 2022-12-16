Kate Winslet is an icon and a diva whose force is truly to reckon with. She’s known for films like Titanic, The Reader, and is now seen in Avatar: The Way of Water. In a recent video of the actress that is going viral, she said something that has made Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan laud her.

She said, “I had some great role models, but I don’t feel I ever had people consistently looking out for me. Whereas now, we are consistently looking out for the younger actors. So any of that, you know, white noise in your head that says you shouldn’t be here and you don’t have the right and there’s going to be someone better, forget it. It’s you, and we all are excited to see what you’re going to do.”

“And it doesn’t matter if you make mistakes because you learn from your mistakes. So being an older actor who’s able to share those little pieces of wisdom that I’ve hopefully gathered along the way, I’m really appreciating that moment because I feel like I’ve kind of earned the right to step into it. Just getting to choose, when I can switch off,” she added.

On their Instagram stories, Kareena wrote- “Kate, just the best” along with red heart emojis. Anushka Sharma shared the same clip on her Instagram and added, “She said it (white heart emoji).”

