Kate McKinnon to play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu series, The Dropout

Kate McKinnon will soon portray Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, in a limited series titled The Droput for Hulu. The show is based on a six-episode long ABC podcast released in January, which chronicled the rise and fall of Holmes and Theranos. It was later turned into a documentary that aired on ABC's show 20/20 in March, writes Deadline.

The upcoming show will show how Holmes, a Stanford dropout, raised millions to fund her healthcare start up, Theranos. The company claimed that they had created a blood testing unit, which only required a pinprick of blood. However, Theranos was eventually dissolved after it became apparent that Holmes had misled investors and consumers. She and her former chief operating officer Ramesh Balwani were slapped with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

McKinnon will executive produce alongside The Dropout host Rebecca Jarvis. Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson, the podcasts producers are also onboard as the show's producers. Deadline reports that the series will be six to ten episodes long.

McKinnon has starred in Ghostbusters and is also a recurring cast member of Saturday Night Live. She is also part of Danny Boyle's musical comedy Yesterday, starring Lily James and Himesh Patel in the lead.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 17:39:05 IST

