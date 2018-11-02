You are here:

Kate Mara, Simon Pegg in negotiations to star in Vaughn Stein's independent thriller Inheritance

Los Angeles: Actors Kate Mara and Simon Pegg are in negotiations to star in the independent thriller Inheritance with British director Vaughn Stein.

The film explores what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives, reports varitey.com.

Mara's credits include Ridley Scott's The Martian, Meagan Leavey and Chappaquidick.



She received an Emmy nomination for her work on House of Cards.



Pegg recently reprised the role of Benji Dunn, starring alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and also starred in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One earlier this year.

He can next be seen in the horror action comedy Slaughterhouse Rulez, which he also will executive produce alongside frequent collaborator Nick Frost under the pair's Stolen Picture banner.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 12:04 PM