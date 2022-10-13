As India dives into the season of festivals, after Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, another festival has now arrived at our doors with Karwa Chauth on Thursday, 13 October. This festival is considered special for married women as on this day, women observe fast for their husband’s long life and prosperity and further break it during the night time after the moon rises. In some cases, husbands also observe fast for their wives. While the day holds a very special place for a married couple, it is also significant in understanding the importance of their relationship and love. Notably, the day is celebrated in various manners including a traditional one.

While women in India dress up in beautiful ethnic outfits, wear makeup, apply henna, and also do ’16 shringar’, their husbands also get dressed up in ethnic outfits before the ritual in the evening. Before the final ritual, several programs and functions are also held to lighten up the evening and have a good celebration with friends and family members.

In case you are also planning to organise a Bollywood-style Karwa Chauth and want to spend a beautiful evening with your partner, we have brought you a list of top Bollywood songs for the day.

Bollywood songs for Karwa Chauth:

1. Chaand Chupa Badal Mein from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

2. Aaj Hai Karwa Chauth Sakhi from Bahu Beti

3. Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

4. Bole Chudiyaan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

5. Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla from Zakhm

6. Tujh Mei Rab Dikhta Hai from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

7. Mera Chand Mujhe Aaya Hai Nazar from Mr. Aashiq

8. Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan from Aarzoo

9. Chaand Aur Piya from Aashik Awara

10. Chup Gaya from Hum Aapke Dil Mei Rehte Hai

Here is the list of songs that you can choose for a Karwa Chauth party or for a beautiful evening with your partner.

