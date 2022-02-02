Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to release on 20 May, averts clash with Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was initially gearing up to open in cinema halls on 25 March, a date which has now been booked by SS Rajamouli's much-awaited RRR.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has deferred its March release and will now open in cinema halls on 20 May, the makers announced on Wednesday.
“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on 20th May 2022, in cinemas near you," a note from the makers read.
Also featuring Tabu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.
Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.
