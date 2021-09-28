Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to have theatrical release on 25 March 2022
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.
Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee on Tuesday announced that their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will arrive in cinema halls next year on 25 March.
The horror comedy, also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.
The release date announcement comes two days after the Maharashtra government allowed cinema halls to resume operations from next month.
The 30-year-old actor took to social media to share the news.
25th MARCH 2022 🖤#BhoolBhulaiyaa2
At a theatre near you !!#Tabu @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @rajpalofficial @imsanjaimishra #BhushanKumar @MuradKhetani @ipritamofficial #KrishnaKumar@farhad_samji #AakashKaushik @dopmanuanand @OfficialAMITABH @TSeries @Cine1Studios pic.twitter.com/CaQSjHsKuv
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 28, 2021
The film was earlier set for a July 2020 release but was pushed to 19 November due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.
Meanwhile, the makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2 on Monday night announced that their film will now come out on 29 April instead of 6 May.
The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed action drama is a sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, which marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon.
The first installment was directed by Sabbir Khan and the second one has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.
