Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office.

As Kartik Aaryan refuses to slow down in earnings for his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has delivered the First Blockbuster of Bollywood post-pandemic after already making it the biggest weekend opener of the year.

Many blockbuster biggies failed to make a mark like Kartik did, including Akshay Kumar's, Samrat Prithviraj which is treading slow even in the first week. He also beat films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and YRF's, Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh to deliver the first and Biggest blockbuster since the pandemic from Bollywood and truly prove his standing among the A-league of actors.

His film seems to be going stronger than any other even in its third week as it has crossed 200 cr worldwide and is inching towards 175 cr collection in India leaving behind any Hindi film that has released this year.

#RoohBaba Celebrating 150crore India and 200 cr worldwide with #Manjulika !! Waise Manju bhi bohot khush hai, sirf dikha nahi rahi Presenting #AmijeTomarRockVersion #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in theatres !! pic.twitter.com/5x7xN9Ae9a — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 6, 2022

The psychological horror-comedy is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and Cine1 Studios. It stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Amar Upadhyay Sanjay Mishra, Govind Namdeo and others.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raging at the box office, Kartik next has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his pipeline. Talking about Shehzada, it is the official remake of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Directed by Rohit Dhawan of Desi Boyz and Dishoom fame, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

