Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to make his production debut with his upcoming film Shehzada, the makers announced on Monday.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the movie is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun.

The makers welcomed Aaryan, who also headlines the family action entertainer Shehzada, on board as producer.

“It’s been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it’s become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film.

“Like us Kartik too believes in wide reaching films that appeal to the youngsters, families and masses, and Shehzada is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer,” they said in a media statement.

Rohit Dhawan, known for films such as Desi Boyz and Dishoom, has directed the film.

An Allu Arvind production, Shehzada is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Allu Entertainment. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, the film is set to be released February 10.

