Kartik Aaryan to make stage debut at IIFA 2018; will host live event along with Ayushmann Khurrana

After the huge success of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. From getting film offers from the top-league production houses to walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra, Aaryan's career has catapulted to great heights.

Now, there are reports of him making his debut as a host at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards this year. Ayushmann Khurrana is reportedly going to join Aaryan as a co-host.

With his boy-next-door image, coupled with an impeccable charm, Aaryan has emerged as the new Bollywood favourite, both among the masses as well as industry folks. His comic timing and quirks in films like SKTKS and Pyaar Ka Panchnama series have made impressed audiences.

Aaryan is now ready to prep up for IIFA Rocks, which will be held in June in Bangkok. In the past Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar and Fawad Khan have hosted this event.

It was reported earlier that filmmaker Karan Johar had signed Aaryan for a three-film deal in 2017 which couldn't come to fruition for some reasons. The Times of India, in one of its recent reports, stated that Aaryan is all set to star in a Dharma Productions film directed by debutant Raj Mehta. It is also speculated that Kareena Kapoor Khan has almost given a nod to be part of the film, which is touted to be a two-hero, two-heroine film. No official confirmation either from the actors or the makers is out yet.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 14:30 PM