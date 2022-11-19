The youngest superstar of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan is currently making headlines for his upcoming film ‘Freddy’. After its intriguing teaser, the superstar made the nation groove on this recently released song ‘Kaala Jaadu‘ from ‘Freddy‘ and now he is all set to bring the magic of his dancing spectacles on the stage of IFFI 2022.

Kartik has given some of the best dancing numbers to the nation that are always proved to be a trendsetter. While everyone eagerly waits to watch him perform, the superstar is all set to come on the stage of IFFI 2022 with his electrifying dance performance on the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the recently released ‘Kaala Jaadu‘ along with his other popular songs as a closing act in the opening ceremony.

While it has always been a special moment to watch the star perform and this time having Kartik closing the ceremony with his power-packed performance at IFFI 2022 would be an amazing experience.

On the work front, as Freddy is set to release on 2nd December, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

The superstar enjoys a huge fanbase amongst the masses of India, from kids to youth to females and families, making him one of most loved actors of the generation. Meanwhile, on the work front, his upcoming next, ‘Freddy’ is all set to hit your digital screens from 2nd December while its theme track, Kaala Jaadu is busy winning hearts as it became the Most Viewed Video in 24 hours of its drop.

