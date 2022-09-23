Basking on the success of his superhit film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is again busy with another film. One of the most promising actors in recent times, Aaryan has established himself as one of the most versatile actors. With his good looks, dancing skills, and performance, he has got himself quite a huge number of fans. He has become quite famous among youngsters. Kartik is also very active on social media and makes sure to share glimpses of his life with his fans on a regular basis. This time as well, he shared a picture from the set of his upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, as he begins shooting for the same.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kartik shared a picture of a clapboard from the film set, further mentioning that it was a night shoot.

Check his post:

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also features Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in the lead role. While the film’s shooting is presently underway, it is slated to release on 29 June 2023. Speaking about the film’s story, it is said to be a musical love story. The film is being made under the banner of Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It is pertinent to note that the film earlier landed up in trouble due to its title ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha‘ following the makers decided to change it to Satyaprem Ki Katha. An official statement was also issued in this regard.

Kartik Aaryan’s line-up of films

On the work front, while Satyaprem Ki Katha will mark the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the two also have a line of films in the pipeline.

On one hand, Kartik is also a part of Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite actress Kriti Sanon. The film is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from that, he also has Captain India, Freddy, and Aashiqui 3 in his hand.

