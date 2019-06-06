Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan cover their faces, visit mosque together to celebrate Eid

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan celebrated Eid together on 5 June (Wednesday) as they visited a local mosque with their faces covered with scarves. He shared the photo and captioned it, "Eid Mubarak." While Sara wears a green salwar kameez, Kartik can be seen in a white T-shirt.

The two will share screen space for the first time in Imitiaz Ali's upcoming untitled venture. The first look from the film was shared by the actors on their respective Instagram accounts in March. The much-talked-about film has already gone on floors and it is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day next year. According to Hindustan Times, the Udaipur and Delhi schedule concluded in April followed by additional shooting in Mumbai.



View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 💫 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jun 5, 2019 at 4:49am PDT

There have been reports speculating whether the two actors are romantically involved. Sara has time and again confessed to having a crush on the Kartik on several platforms, including an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan.

Kartik was last seen in Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon, while Sara was last seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 19:58:45 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.