Apart from being one of the busiest actors in B-town with a jam-packed schedule, heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is a doting pet parent to a fur ball. And courtesy to the actor being an avid social media user we get to glance at his adorable time with Katori. Continuing the trajectory of updating his fans and followers about his personal ongoing, Kartik recently took to his official Instagram account to share a cute moment of him and Katori before he leaves for work. Looking at the video, while we couldn’t take our eyes off of it, it seems that Katori wants Kartik to bunk work and continue playing with her, or why else would she sit on his regal ride. There is no denying the fact that video is one of the cutest things on the internet today, chances are really high that it will make you go awe.

While Kartik claimed that Katori is ‘spoiled’, we believe that it is because of the actor’s immense love. Taking to the caption of the video, Kartik wrote for Katori, “Spoilt Kid. Ye mujhe kaam pe jaane nahi degi. (She won’t let me go to work).” Apart from adding a yellow heart in the caption, Kartika also tagged Katori’s Instagram page.

The video opens by showing Katori in a full frame, then the camera zooms out to reveal that the adorable fur ball is sitting atop Kartik’s luxurious Lamborghini parked under his apartment in Mumbai. After zooming out completely, Kartik comes close to Katori, who starts licking his face, and kissed her while petting her head and back. Kartik, who is holding the camera, passes his million-dollar smile towards the end. Looking as charming as ever, Kartik donned a pink hoodie with Dalmatian graphics printed on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Needless to say, Kartik’s latest video is buzzing over the internet. Apart from his legions of fans, several industry friends took to the comments section of his latest post to shower their love upon Katori. Director and choreographer Farah Khan jokingly said, “Don’t say anything to Katori plsss..,” and ended with a laughing emoticon. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor commented, “Hahaha what a cutie.” Filmmaker Kabir Khan wrote, “Wah… Katori ki Shaan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a series of interesting projects lined up. After shattering the box office with the super success of his last venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, wherein the actor will be once again sharing the screen space with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Kiara Advani. Kartik also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. Not only this, but Kartik is also a part of the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.