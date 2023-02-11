It is interesting to see the ‘King Of Hooksteps’–that’s what Kartik Aaryan‘s fans like to call him — taking swigs of milk while dancing to the catchy Character Dheela Hai.

Actors are huge influencers. Why not a health drink instead of alcohol, which the statutory warns, kills.

Kartik Aaryan’s version of the Salman Khan chartbuster Character Dheela Hai is its own beast. There is no choreographic connection between the two versions.

Salman Khan’s version of the song as contained in Anees Bazmee’s film Ready saw the actor switching on his swag quotient to the fullest.But the choreography that Salman performed for the song had very few dance steps apart from the one major signature step.

That’s because Salman is a minimalist dancer .

Kartik Aaryan, on other hand, is a freeflowing, no-holds-barred dancer. His dance steps for Character 2.0 are nothing like what Salman did in Ready. Salman was calm. Kartik just can’t keep calm.

It’s like the same tune being given an entirely different interpretation by two superstars of two separate generation. In that sense Kartik’s interpretation is not revisionist. It is completely reformist, and cheekily so.

This is the way a song, or for that matter a film, can be redesigned. If you are only going to walk on the earlier footsteps on the sand…or rather in this case, the sound…. then you are only going to get as this far, and no further. Mimicry may be the best form of flattery. But it is only a ticket to an ephemeral fame.

Kartik’s Character Dheela targets itself to a different generation of moviegoers. This doesn’t mean that Salman’s character is any less majboot than Kartik’s. It just means, different strokes for different folks, different moves for different dudes.

Each song is open to different interpretations. Just like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anurag Kashyap both interpreted Devdas in their own way.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

