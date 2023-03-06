Kartik Aaryan enjoys 'Pardes mei Desh wali' Holi with fans in US, shares video
Kartik Aaryan shared a video of his Holi celebrations on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception.
With the festival of colours just around the corner, people in India are already in their Holi mood, celebrating by smearing colours on each other, days before the actual occasion. While it is quite common to see people getting excited about the festival way too earlier, it seems our Bollywood celebs are also not far behind. Actor Kartik Aaryan was recently seen celebrating Holi with his fans in the US, proving his huge fandom on a global stage. Sharing a video of the same, the actor can be seen attending a huge crowd of fans as they gathered to celebrate the festival.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared the video of his “Pardesh mei Desi wali Holi” celebrations with an interesting caption that reads, “Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling. My First time in the US. Just Unreal, Unbelievable. THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!”
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The video opens to show the actor coming up to stand over his car as he intends to greet his fans. While the title track of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 can be heard playing in the background, Kartik was seen imitating his signature steps from the song. On the other hand, excited fans were also seen cheering and waving to him while taking videos and pictures of their favourite actor. Kartik who himself was surprised by such a response also took out his phone and recorded a video of the crowd.
Several videos and pictures of the same are going viral on social media.
The event was recently organised in Dallas, US where over 8,000 people gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. While the overwhelming response in a foreign land was indeed a great experience for the actor himself, it also showed Kartik Aaryan’s popularity among the masses which is not just limited to India.
On the work front
Kartik Aaryan who gave the biggest opener in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now set to return as Rooh Baba in the third film of the franchise. The film was recently released with a video teaser on social media. Meanwhile, his last release Shehzada failed to make an impression at the box office.
Apart from these, he also has other projects including Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s untitled movie.
