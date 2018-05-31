You are here:

Hindi remake of Kirik Party reportedly in limbo; search on for female lead opposite Sidharth Malhotra

FP Staff

May,31 2018 14:23:48 IST

Sidharth Malhotra is currently prepping for four films — Shotgun Shaadi, Yeh Dil Maange More, the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra and the Hindi remake of the 2016 film Kirik Party. Although the first two films are pretty much in progress, the Kirik Party project is reportedly in limbo. The makers of the film are unable to find a suitable actress to play the female lead, reports DNA.

Sidharth Malhotra. Image via Facebook

Although Malhotra had signed Kirak Party way before Aiyaary, the progress on the film has not been consistent. A source told DNA, "The makers were scouting for a young heroine to feature in the college drama but they haven’t found a suitable girl yet. They are now considering whether they should launch a fresh face opposite him."

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is being considered to play the female lead in Ekta Kapoor-produced Shotgun Shaadi, a film based on the rampant groom kidnappings in Bihar.

Malhotra had also earlier shared that he is nervous to play Kargil martyr, Captain Vikram Batra on the big screen. "We want to work properly on the story. It is not a fictitious story that I want to jump into it. I hope whenever the film comes out the family is happy and proud," he had said in an earlier interview.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 14:23 PM

With Kesari, Captain Vikram Batra biopic, JP Dutta’s Paltan — the war film genre gets a chance at revival

Writers, director of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu accused of copyright infringement

Prabhas reveals Saaho will be narrated from Shraddha Kapoor's point of view: She's one of film's biggest assets

