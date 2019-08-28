Karthi's Kaithi to now clash with Vijay's Bigil, Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan on Diwali 2019

Diwali seems to be a coveted option for most filmmakers, with all the big banners clocking in the date for their magnum opuses. The film industry in South India also seems to have joined the bandwagon for Diwali releases. As per the latest announcements, there will be three Tamil films hitting theatres during the date, reports BollywoodLife.com. The triple treat consists of Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil, Karthi's Kaithi, and Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan.

Karthi made the announcement on social media.

Check out what he said

Check out posters of Kaithi

View this post on Instagram #Kaithi from Diwali 2019 ‪#kaithifromdiwali A post shared by Dream Warrior Pictures (@dreamwarriorpictures) on Aug 27, 2019 at 4:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram

‪Here’s the next look of ‬‪#Karthi’s ‬ ‪#Kaithi ‬ ‪Teaser from May 30th. ‬ ‪#Narain #LokeshKanagaraj #SathyaDP #PhilominRaj #SamCS #VivekanandaPics ‬#SRPrabhu ‪#KaithiTeaserFromMay30th ‬

A post shared by Dream Warrior Pictures (@dreamwarriorpictures) on May 24, 2019 at 5:31am PDT

The report adds Sethupathi-starrer Sanga Thamizhan has been helmed by Vijay Chander, and also features Raashi Khanna. The film has been backed by B Bharathi Reddy.

Kaithi, on the other hand, is produced by Vivekananda Pictures and Dream Warrior Pictures, and stars Narain, Dheena, and George Mariyan in pivotal roles. The film will not have a female lead, as per the director, Lokesh. “Karthi does have a romantic interest in this film, but this character will not be on screen. However, audiences will not feel the absence of the heroine. It is an out-and-out action thriller, and will be intense and emotional," BollywoodLife.com quotes the director as saying.

While Bigil has received widespread praise ever since news about the project got out, Kaithi and Sanga Thamizhan will definitely give a stiff competition to Atlee's directorial venture at the box office. Continuing his tryst with Diwali releases, Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil will mark his third consecutive film to release on the auspicious occasion after Mersal and Sarkar.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 10:19:34 IST